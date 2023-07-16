The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL
Review

CHFL 2023: Springbank produces headline act as top-end remains tights | R12 match reviews

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated July 16 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Springbank's Chris Quinlan eludes the reach of Gordon defender Cam Reynolds at Gordon on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Springbank's Chris Quinlan eludes the reach of Gordon defender Cam Reynolds at Gordon on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

It was a billed as a huge game and Gordon and Springbank did not let anyone down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.