It was a billed as a huge game and Gordon and Springbank did not let anyone down.
The Tigers shone as the top six sides remain locked in a battle for the double chance in the first week of the finals.
Here's how round 12 played out - game-by-game:
Springbank is charging towards the Central Highlands Football League finals after its most significant win of the season.
The Tigers stretched their winning run to nine by out-lasting reigning premier Gordon by 11 points in a grand final re-match at Gordon on Saturday.
Springbank's never-say-die attitude was crucial in a high-pressure encounter, which saw the lead change hands numerous times.
There was little in a low-scoring opening half.
Gordon was the first to threaten to break the game open, pouncing while Springbank was one man short - Harry Twaits was sent off late in the second term after being reported for striking - to kick three unanswered goals.
Not sooner had the Eagles taken the advantage, the Tigers hit back.
Gordon again looked dangerous when it opened up a nine-point lead in the last quarter, but Springbank turned the game on its head with the last three majors.
James Thompson was best-on-ground as the Springbank orchestrated the victory. He was the first out the blocks and was still doing largely as liked when the chips were down late.
Todd Finco also played a massive role - getting the points in an intriguing one-on-one with Jesse Lampi - as did the creative Brad Haintz and Brett Maher.
They earned high praise from Springbank coach Andrew Challis.
They were also the beneficiaries of ruckman Pat Glanford's work.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey said some missed opportunities in front of goal at pivotal times had hurt.
"Full credit to Springbank. We were conscious of the A-graders they have in the midfield, but they got away on us.
"We only had a handful of centre clearances. That's something we're going to have to continue to work on."
Springbank 2.2 4.5 6.9 10.12 (72)
Gordon 1.5 3.8 6.12 8.13 (61)
GOALS - Springbank: J.Thompson 3, T.Finco 2, M.Doll 1, B.Haintz 1, A.Challis 1, J.Curran 1, D.Shelley 1; Gordon: M.Nolan 2, C.Ascough 2, B.Frazer 1, L.Reynolds 1, A.Toohey 1, R.Clampit 1
BEST - Springbank: J.Thompson, B.Haintz, B.Maher, J.Curran, T.Finco, J.Curran; Gordon: S.Griffiths, C.Winter, C.Ascough, M.Gunnell, T.Murphy, B.Frazer
Skipton is breathing a massive sigh of relief after sneaking home against Clunes.
The Emus came from a goal down at three quarter time to squeeze across the line by five points at Clunes.
Clunes had all the running before Skipton added two goals late in the third term and then did enough defensively to hold on.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said the Magpies were harder at the contest in the first half and it took a substantial effort to get the game back on the Emus' terms when it counted most.
He said becoming a little adventurous after having too much of a defensive mindset early had made a difference.
Clunes coach Luke Davidson was not surprisingly frustrated by the loss after seeing the Magpies in a seemingly match-winning position.
He said a five-minute period late in third quarter had proved costly, with Clunes allowing Skipton to wrestle back the momentum.
Davidson said Clunes had done just about everything right on the day except be in front on the scoreboard.
"We tried to limit the territory battle, knowing how strong their midfield is. We broke even in clearances and inside 50s. It was just that final component of putting the score on the board."
Davidson said as close Clunes went to getting the win, it was not satisfied with being competitive.
"We don't like being competitive. We like winning, which is what it's all about.They say you go from losing big, to losing small and winning small. Unfortunately small mistakes are costing us goals and games."
Skipton 3.1 4.3 7.3 10.5 (65)
Clunes 2.3 4.7 7.9 8.12 (60)
GOALS - Skipton: R.Monument 4, A.Pitson 3, J.Draffin 1, M.Gilbert 1, P.Graham 1; Clunes: D.Coon 3, J.Robertson 2, J.Simson 1, J.Fazio 1, M.Wrigley 1
BEST - Skipton: M.Gilbert, R.Monument, S.Romeril, T.Hughes, A.Twaddle, B.Krol; Clunes: J.Robertson, M.Kasparian, J.Thompson, R.Thompson, M.Paramonov
Carngham-Linton rediscovered the more adventurous facets of its game to out-class Waubra by 124 points at Waubra.
Saints coach Clayton Scoble said their main focus was to ensure they owned the midfield and linking up better, especially via handball.
He said each of the objectives was achieved as well improving on the tackle count, which had been well below par.
While Carngham-Linton's game came together in a desired fashion, it has a few injury concerns.
Matt Knight was sidelined with a tight hamstring and Tarun Raven had back trouble.
For Waubra, the loss hurt in more ways than one.
In addition to scoreboard, the Roos had injuries to Dylan Page (calf), Isaac Allan (calf), Darcy Jenkins (ankle) and Brayden Morshead (shoulder).
Waubra coach Trav Ford is hopeful Jenkins and Morshead will be okay to face Creswick next up, but fears Page's season has the potential to be over.
Carngham Linton 7.0 13.4 17.9 26.9 (165)
Waubra 2.2 3.3 4.4 6.5 (41)
GOALS - Carngham Linton: J.Foley 6, T.Scoble 4, B.Benson 4, D.O'Brien 3, B.McDonald 3, M.Knight 2, H.Blower 1, M.Giddings 1, T.Raven 1, K.Raven 1; Waubra: S.Cashin 2, N.Moran 2, A.McPherson 1, H.Roscoe 1
BEST - Carngham Linton: K.Raven, C.Lloyd, T.Clark, T.O'Brien, J.Foley, B.Benson; Waubra: B.Morshead, B.Colligan, H.Bond, N.Moran, A.McPherson, S.Cashin
Bungaree had to rely on a strong last quarter to defeat Newlyn by 21 points at Newlyn.
The Cats were up for four points at the last change, but Bungaree made the most of going to scoring end with 4.2.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said Newlyn had gone hard at the Demons with a four-goal third term - prompting a response which had ticked the boxes to ensure the unbeaten run continued.
"It was a good test for us.
"We're going to be challenged over the next few months, so it's the sort of response we want to see."
Newlyn coach Marcus Darmody said a couple of injuries, as well as making it tougher on the day, would impact on the Cats in the weeks to come.
Josh Milne and Wes Carter each suffered shoulder injuries.
While the undefeated Bungaree is flying on top of the ladder, Newlyn has slipped to eighth.
The Cats still have a two-game break over Buninyong and Learmonth, and three of their remaining five games are against teams in the bottom five on the ladder.
So they should hold on for finals.
Bungaree 1.4 5.4 6.6 10.8 (68)
Newlyn 1.3 2.7 6.10 6.11 (47)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Butler 3, J.Mahar 2, L.Fitzpatrick 1, J.Murphy 1, A.Milroy 1, B.Dodd 1, L.Thornton 1; Newlyn: M.Darmody 2, J.Milne 2, J.Lee 1, C.Currie 1
BEST - Bungaree: B.Dodd, M.Geary, N.Browning, J.Butler, A.Milroy, M.Lawless; Newlyn: C.Currie, M.Tilley, J.Starcevich, J.Fryar, M.Rogers, J.Lee
Dunnstown secured its desired result - downing Ballan by 97 points at Dunnstown.
The Towners' third win on end was enough to lift them to seventh, still two wins inside the top eight.
Towners coach Glenn Wilkins said he was pleased to get the game on its terms early and then gets the result they needed.
He said after not being switched on in a close win over Creswick, there had been conscious effort to ensure that did not happen again.
"We took a few lessons from the previous week and got back to playing our brand of footy, which was pleasing."
Despite the margin, Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent was far from despondent.
He said the second term was the one that hurt the most. "It was terrible."
Dunnstown kicked 6.2 to the Blues one behind to lead by 64 points at half-time.
In contrast, Broadbent believed Ballan held its own in the second half.
Broadbent said while there had been games in which Ballan had been soundly beaten, this was not about a lack of effort.
Ballan was not helped by injuries.
Jackson Kurzman was concussed, Zane Colley broke a collarbone in his debut and Dylan Trickey injured a foot on return from a stint overseas.
Dunnstown 5.3 11.5 14.7 18.9 (117)
Ballan 1.0 1.1 3.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS - Dunnstown: T.Wardell 4, F.Stevenson 3, M.Henderson 2, J.Calvitto 2, S.Mackie 2, K.Dickson 2, J.Stefani 1, D.Simpkin 1, W.Henderson 1; Ballan: H.Bongart 2, S.Pye 1
BEST - Dunnstown: K.Forde, W.Henderson, T.Wardell, F.Stevenson, A.Caligiuri, K.Dickson; Ballan: H.Bongart, S.Pye, H.Thompson, J.Homewood, B.Kennedy, S.Crea
Buninyong topped 100 points for the first time this season.
The Bombers downed Beaufort by 96 points at Buninyong, with Harli Givvens kicking six goals on his return.
Beaufort's season is not getting any better.
The winless Crows did not score in the first and last quarters as they record their lowest score of the year.
Buninyong remains ninth - two games outside the top eight - but did importantly improve its percentage as it continues to live in hope of a finals campaign.
Buninyong 5.3 6.6 11.7 16.13 (109)
Beaufort 0.0 1.1 2.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Buninyong: H.Givvens 5, M.Arnold 2, B.Marchant 2, A.Hart 2, A.Domic 1, N.Shell 1, M.Warner 1, J.Morgan 1, L.Cullen 1; Beaufort: L.McLinden 1, F.Kellett 1
BEST - Buninyong: T.Mookhoek, J.Robertson, J.Rodgers, J.Morgan, M.Warner, H.Donald; Beaufort: T.McKenzie, T.Haase, C.Smith, C.Jardine, J.McDermott, T.Stubbs
Learmonth was back in winning touch against Creswick after back-to-back losses.
The Lakies made the early running and then had the answers to a second half challenge before going away by 36 points.
Damon Folkes had his best day out in front of goal for the season with six majors, while Will Green was yet again a big prolific ballgetter for Learmonth
While making finals is still a long shot for Learmonth, the win keeps it in touch.
The Lakies are two games behind Dunnstown (7th) and Newlyn (8th), with the later the most most vulnerable.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said the Wickers had done well to get back into the game in the third quarter after being jumped early.
He said even though Learmonth's lead increased in the second quarter he could feel his players working their way back into the game.
However, no sooner had the Wickers all but got back on level terms, the Lakies made the most of some opportune moments and kicked away again.
Borchers believed Creswick had been exposed on a ground which was firmer than expected after preparations in heavier conditions.
Creswick also felt the impact of fewer rotations being available late after Liam Blake suffered the recurrence of back trouble, Aaron Sedgwick injured an ankle and Dane-Francis Whitfield was benched after a heavy knock.
Learmonth 2.4 5.5 8.5 11.7 (73)
Creswick 0.3 1.5 4.6 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Learmonth: D.Folkes 6, O.Ross 1, M.Judd 1, M.Rowe 1, W.Green 1; Creswick: L.Scheele 2, D.Whitfield 1, P.Taranto 1, L.Ryan 1
BEST - Learmonth: W.Green, D.Folkes, H.Crawley, C.Smith, J.Laidlaw, O.Ross; Creswick: B.Sternberg, D.Whitfield, R.Cox, J.Antonio, A.Sedgwick, B.Plover
Hepburn remains in third position after downing Rokewood-Corindhap by 56 points at Hepburn.
The Grasshoppers dug in for a half before falling away.
Andy McKay was at his menacing best in attack for Hepburn, kicking six goals.
Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan was encouraged by the performance.
"We had a real focus of ensuring we hard to play against.
"We were conscious that Hepburn has the biggest average winning margin in home games of any club, so we knew they'd be tough."
He said the Grasshoppers' young forward line found it hard to score.
"You never like a loss, but we didn't gone blown away by what is a very good side."
Hepburn 3.2 5.8 10.10 15.13 (103)
Rokewood-Corindhap 0.1 2.3 3.7 6.11 (47)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 6, K.Yanner 2, R.Ferraro 2, J.Hogan 1, B.Pedretti 1, Z.kupsch 1, D.O'Halloran 1, S.Tighe 1; Rokewood Corindhap: C.Walton 2, D.Cassidy 1, M.Lockyer 1, M.Campana 1, Z.Attard 1
BEST - Hepburn: Z.Kupsch, S.Tighe, N.Johns, F.Anscombe, B.Yanner, L.O'Halloran; Rokewood Corindhap: M.Searl, J.Morgan, M.Aikman, M.Riding, J.Bragagnolo, Z.Priddle
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
