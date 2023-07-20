IT wasn't the season the Ballarat Miners women would have liked with Just three wins and a bottom placing on the NBL1 South ladder.
After just missing out on the play-offs last year the team regressed this year, due mainly to a series of unfortunate events at the start of the season, which saw two recruits suffer season ending injuries before they even arrived in Ballarat.
It meant the opportunities were needed to be given to host a young players such as Jemma Amoore, Milly Sharp, Annie Collins and Millie Cracknell, but as the season wore on, it was clear the youth were struggling to maintain the consistent level required.
At times all four of the young players showed some potential. Jemma Amoore had a night out against Melbourne in round one, Milly Sharp also hit the ground running while Annie Collins almost single-handedly won the team the game against Eltham, but it was more fleeting than not.
They showed they have ability, but whether it's the necessary all-round quality and consistency for NBL1 South level, the jury very much remains out on.
It left Abbey Wehrung to battle all season against the tide, averaging over 20 points and six rebounds a game. It left Kristy Rinaldi - in her final season - and Molly Mathews to carry the team as the experienced players. It was never going to be enough.
Import Tayanna Jones added some spark after her mid-season recruitment, while fellow import, Swede Emma Karamovic took a long time to find her feet, only in the last few weeks showing the quality she was recruited to provide with a few games in the 20s.
It was a year that started with hope with a big win over the Melbourne Tigers, but once Bendigo - who ran through the season undefeated - got a hold of the Miners in the second game, it was unfortunately all down hill from there.
Matters seemingly came to a head in the third round on the double road trip to Tasmania. These were two games the Miners should have won - or at least been competitive in - but a score of just 42 against Hobart followed by a 38-point loss to Launceston, where frustrations seemed to boil over on and off the court, showed things were not right. It fell apart from there until Jones' arrival added a bit of structure.
The margins decreased in the second half of the year and there were a couple of wins, both on the road to Casey and, for a second time, against Melbourne. But the Miners inability to close games out was apparent, finishing with just a 3-19 season.
Some years things go against you in your senior ranks, injuries are to be expected and sometimes they are too much to cover. But most worryingly is the apparent lack of depth with the girls Youth League team who have won just the one match so far with a week to go on the season.
This is the galling statistic that shows something is not right in the girls program. The boys program is coming off a championship season last year and just missed finals this year, the men got hammered with injuries mid-season yet still pushed finals, but the girls did not stack up against most teams.
It's a situation the Miners hierarchy will need to sit down over the off-season and address. The decision has to be made once and for all what direction they want the women's program to go from here.
Coach Rob Baker came in with a mantra of giving everyone a go, he stuck to that all season long and needs to be commended for sticking to the plan. But the question that needs to be asked, is it the right plan?
Things have to change, no matter what, but where are the changes needed? Does the club want to be successful on the court or does it see itself as a development team going forward? if it is the latter it needs to communicate that. If it wants success, then a change of course is required.
We've seen with the likes of Georgia Amoore dominating the college scene, so we know Ballarat can develop talent. Do the likes of Milly Sharp and Georgia's sister Jemma want to follow suit to college?
There are many people in various sporting organisations who have the mantra of 'success breeds success' or 'you can only be what you see'. If the Miners wants to develop young girls, seeing success in their club at the senior ranks is necessary.
For the Miners to be competitive at NBL1 South level they will have to bite the bullet and get the cheque book out in the off-season.
They need to find at least two players with height, and preferably one of those who can take an outside shot.
Jones might just be that option if she's keen to return. But perhaps another player like former Miners Alicia Froling who has completed her contract with Knox and has played previously for the team, is another they should be looking to see if she's willing to return.
Imagine a sister act of Alicia and Keely Froling. Two giants of the NBL1 scene. We can only dream, but the Miners should aim high, what have they to lose?
The other type of player required is a defender. No one better illustrated what the Miners were missing this year more than when former player Isabella Brancatisano tore up Selkirk Stadium for Mount Gambier in round 10. She played that day like she had a point to prove. Whether she can be prized back to Ballarat is unlikely, but a player of her standing or at least competitiveness is needed.
The other key will be to get the team together early. Even before the injuries to recruits hit, they weren't going to be in Ballarat until a month into the season. The truncated nature of the season - all over in just 14 weeks - means there is no time to work your way into the year.
Four weeks into the season and the Miners had played seven games, at 1-6, the season was already gone.
The men's team was all together by February. They won five matches early before injuries hit. It was that start that kept them in finals hunt. Focusing on getting whatever team together early might give them a leg-up into the new season, if you can build into the season with a few wins, anything is possible.
