BFNL 2023: Burra VFL gun shines on debut | Stats HQ

Every week, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from round 12 below.
You can search for specific players using the tables, which are sorted by disposals.
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to The Courier throughout the entire season.
East Point 17.13 (115) d Redan 11.12 (78)
The 'Leo Messi of the BFNL' Jordan Johnston was the stand-out performer for the Roos in their season-saving win against Redan.
Johnston finished with 36 disposals, 17 clearances and (unfortunately for him) four goal assists, earning him the Gryan Miers-treatment.
Sebastopol 15.12 (102) d Lake Wendouree 8.8 (56)
Sebastopol's Jay Dahlhaus arrived on the scene with a 32-disposal, three-goal outing in a big day out for the VFL gun.
Playing co-coach Luke Kiel also put up some strong numbers with 30 touches and a goal, his fourth for the season.
North Ballarat 11.13 (79) d Ballarat 6.4 (40)
VFL-listed Jack Riding is one of the most damaging players in the league, with the 'Red Rooster' having another big-time performance against the Swans.
Riding finished with three goals from his 38 disposals, with four tackles and 10 clearances to his name as well.
Melton 14.9 (93) d Bacchus Marsh 8.6 (54)
Jack Walker had another highlights-worthy performance with 35 disposals and three goals, but I stitched him up last week.
Instead, Kyle Borg gets some love with a high-pressure masterclass against Bacchus Marsh.
Borg's work ethic was on full display with two goals in the 39-point win.
Sunbury 36.20 (236) d Melton South 5.2 (32)
Sunbury's stars were destined for some incredible stat sheets against Melton South, with young gun Harrison Minton-Connell leading the way.
Minton-Connell finished with 41 touches, three goals and seven marks in the thumping 204-point win.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
