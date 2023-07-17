A Ballarat motorbike club says a wire placed over a track east of Lal Lal could have caused a fatality.
Three friends of the Ballarat Rovers MCC were on the Dollys Creek Track - between Elaine and Mount Egerton around 1.30pm Sunday when they spotted the almost-invisible hazard.
"For some reason the sun hit the wire the right way and they saw it in time," the club's Sue Freeman said.
"Had they not seen it, the effect could have been catastrophic.
"They were just three young guys in their 20s on registered bikes on public land, doing the right thing."
Ms Freeman said she was haunted by the death of a clubmember in similar circumstances two decades ago.
"Go back 10 years and you would hear of this sort thing in Enfield and other parks," she said.
"It's so damn dangerous.
"It puts horse riders at risk as well.
"What if you are going 60kmh on your bike and you hit this wire?
"It's horrified me because lives are at stake.
"Someone could have easily died - and that's one thing no one wants.
"We want the riding environment to be safe"
The area around Dollys Creek Track is popular with trail bike riders and includes a campground.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
