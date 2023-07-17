Delacombe Primary School pupils left devastated after the theft of their three beloved pet guinea pigs last month have welcomed some new furry family members to their garden.
Guinea pigs Sparkles and Squeak have joined the school's garden program after being donated from a family who have moved interstate.
And some other female guinea pigs will also join the school later this week.
Principal Scott Phillips said a number of people had come forward to offer replacement guinea pigs after news of the pig-napping was made public.
"There's been a really positive response in regard to what was an awful situation," he said.
"It was upsetting especially for the kids working with the guinea pigs."
A group of grade five and six students discovered the theft of Biscuit, Brownie and Petunia on June 22.
IN OTHER NEWS
School security cameras caught vision of offenders, believed to be teenagers, breaking in to the guinea pig shed and taking off with the animals all within a seven minute period.
Mr Phillips said the security cameras had helped reduce damage and intruders to the school, but had not prevented the theft.
"We've got really good security cameras around the school now but unfortunately we are probably in an area that's a bit open and can at times be targeted. We found earlier in the year there was a lot of middle age teens at the school over weekends but I think because the message is now getting out that our camera system is pretty good, those sort of groups of people no longer come here," he said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.