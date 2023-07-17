Providing fidget toys for dementia patients at St John of God Hospital might seem small but it's a big idea that will bring positive benefits for patients and staff.
The bank of fidget toys was named one of the winners of Ballarat's Best Ideas 2023 after staff member Anne Watson saw the need to keep dementia patients entertained while in hospital care.
"A lot of people with dementia can't sit still but fiddling with things entertains them and helps make their stay more enjoyable," Ms Watson said.
Her ward 2 West at SJOG often cares for dementia patients who have come for hospital treatment from their homes because of illness, or sometimes they are not sick but can no longer be cared for at home and are waiting on a bed in specialist aged care.
"They have the attention span of a child but this type of thing can occupy them for a long time which means the patient becomes safer because they are not trying to get up and down 100 times in an hour because they've got a diversion, and these are simple things they are easy for them to use."
The gift card prize for winning Ballarat's Best Ideas means staff can shop for more fidget toys, and some bigger items, to provide variety.
Fellow Ballarat's Best Ideas winners Gabrielle, Kyle and Cage from Phoenix P-12 Community College proposed a community garden in and around the school which would be split in to four sections - a botanic garden, community garden, playground and mixed use are including sports court - to provide a quiet, safe space for Sebastopol residents to gather.
"There would be gardens with lots of vegetables, trees and a positive ecological impact for the environment in and around school," Kyle said.
Cage said the garden would also hold community events to help build the culture of Sebastopol.
A third suggestion to build nesting boxes for native birds and wildlife, in partnership with local schools and Men's Sheds, also won the main prize.
Nick Clare, co-founder of Suggest It which runs Ballarat's Best Ideas, said this year's theme was 'people and planet' which was strongly reflected in the trend of this year's entries.
"The community suggestion box was again opened during the third Ballarat's Best Ideas competition and we were inundated by an incredible variety of positive and actionable ideas for business and the community," he said.
Mr Clare said the focus was on generating ideas for organisations that will benefit the community, people and planet.
A third of ideas came from people aged under 18.
City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson said young people were "natural problem solvers".
"Sometimes we become a bit locked in on how we solve problems and at times it's not surprising to see young people contribute significantly to some great ideas ... they are not usually encumbered with the restrictions that might stop a great idea from happening."
Last year's Ballarat Best Ideas winners included students making care packs for those less fortunate, a 'give sport a go day' for people with disabilities and a non-disposable coffee cup exchange system, while the previous year featured a 'paint the city' initiative, a bread delivery subscription service, and a cookbook of the city's most popular dishes.
