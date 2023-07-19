WAS it a season of wasted opportunity or was it the season where the Miners started to turn their fortunes around?
At the end of an 11-11 NBL1 South season, there are a lot of questions that appear unanswered, but one thing that can be said is if this team sticks together, it is more than capable of a major bounce next season.
Already the wheels are in motion to have import Tyler Rudolph return. What a revelation the North Dakota native proved to be this season. He averaged more than 25 points and 11 rebounds a game, but his last month of more than 30 and 15 showed what an asset he is.
His fellow import Jack Davidson was also hugely important to the Miners charge. His average of 24.56 points a game saw him as the competition leading scorer for games played.
It was just unfortunate that a bad concussion, which saw him miss four weeks, came at the wrong time, which would ultimately prove costly to the side in the end
Veteran Adam Thoseby was another win. So good was the 31-year-old, there's every chance he will secure another contract to head over the Europe this summer.
Max Cody showed glimpses, but a hamstring strain early left him on the sidelines for too long. Hopefully a big pre-season for the point guard will show us next year just what he can be.
In the off-season Davidson, Thoseby and Nic Pozoglou could all be on the move to Europe as they look to further their career, All three would be welcome back to Selkirk Stadium at any time.
Despite all the positivity, the Miners still missed the finals. So what went wrong?
Inconsistency proved to be the major obstacle they were unable to overcome. Too often they would start games well, more often than not, putting more than 30 points on the board in the first quarter and holding big leads.
Did they lack the killer instinct? Or perhaps did they lack the depth to go for the throat of the opposition? Maybe it was a combination of both.
Too often a big lead had evaporated by half-time and from that point on it was a scrap, you win some of those, you lose some of those and that's how it panned out.
As a middle of the road side as it turned out, there were good wins and there were bad losses. The wins against Diamond Valley, Eltham and Geelong all late in the year were outstanding, not to mention the Tasmanian double header.
But with those came losses, Keilor really early didn't seem bad at the time, but proved ultimately costly, Melbourne Tigers, when the Miners had pumped them by more than 20 in the first game, and then the killer blows of lowly Ringwood getting the points in overtime, despite the Miners starting 17-0 that night, and the final loss to Bendigo probably showed they were at best a middle of the pack team.
it is expected Luke Sunderland will return for a third season as coach this year. This year it was clear he put his stamp on the squad. He invested in players that could shoot and could offer variety.
His defenders in Cody and Jake Lloyd didn't quite work as he would have liked, but both will be able to build the chemistry in the off-season should they choose to return, both should be back.
At the end of the day, it was a team built to score, but now that is in place, they need to add defence to the game.
Of the locals, Zac Dunmore and Amos Brooks probably didn't get the time they would have liked on court, but it is crucial the Miners retain them.
Ned Renfree will have a huge decision to make in coming months as to whether he goes with football or basketball.
The youngster has the talent to be a success at both. If basketball can keep him, it will go a long way to filling some gaps.
Riley Dunn will get more chances. We only saw him briefly late in games.
Dunn is the one home grown player with real height. While Amos Brooks is a powerful athlete, he's more the six-foot, four inches type rather than the 6'10 to seven footer that is needed.
The Youth Boys who were Big V champions last season struggled at times this year, but pushed late in the season. There's enough talent coming through to show the Miners will be competitive.
But we don't want them to be lost to the game as has happened in previous generations.
The great 2012 junior team is nowhere to be seen, they should be the core group of this Miners team now but none of them remain. It's crucial the same mistakes aren't made again with this next young group coming through.
To make the leap into the NBL1 South finals next season, the most important thing is to find a big player and we're talking 6'9 or 6'10 type, and with experience, aged 26 or above.
Too often it was that type of player that would cause the biggest issues. Often those 8-10 points from second chance offensive rebounds would prove the difference in close matches.
Some easy points from a player of that ilk will go a long way to correcting a lot of the issues this team faced.
A defender is the other key plank that is needed. It's all well and good to be scoring about 100 points a match, but if your opponent is also scoring at that rate, you're going to lose some.
In a competition which has 10-minute quarters, any score of 100 points should be an automatic win. This needs to be corrected.
There's nothing wrong with attack, but all good coaches will say your best attack comes from your defence. The scores will come if you can limit your opponent first.
In all truth, the Miners will probably be on the look-out for three starters next season if Davidson, Thoseby and Pozoglou depart.
Sunderland is not the type of coach that will wait for European seasons to end. He'll want his team up and running by February.
The priority needs to be Rudolph. If you secure the American, you can then go after a tall, then a defender, then perhaps another long range shooter. The opportunity is now there.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.