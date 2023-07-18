The Courier
BFNL 2023: '200 Club' welcomes East Point gun | Rd 12 Stars of the Week

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 18 2023 - 12:30pm
BFNL 2023: '200 Club' welcomes East Point gun | Stars of the Week
BFNL 2023: '200 Club' welcomes East Point gun | Stars of the Week

Jordan Johnston joined the '200 Club' in East Point's season-defining win against Redan on Saturday.

