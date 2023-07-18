BFNL 2023: '200 Club' welcomes East Point gun | Stars of the Week

Jordan Johnston joined the '200 Club' in East Point's season-defining win against Redan on Saturday.
The Roos star finished with 36 disposals, seven marks and four goal assists on his way to a league-best 210 ranking points.
Sebastopol's Werribee-listed recruit Jay Dahlhaus made his presence felt on debut against Lake Wendouree.
Dahlhaus tallied the second-most ranking points for the round with 193 points from his 32-disposal, three-goal debut.
Sunbury's Harrison Minton-Connell led the league for possessions on Saturday with 41 touches.
He also added three goals in the one-sided Lions win.
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
View every round 12 player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.