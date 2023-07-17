The Courier
AFLW 2023: Western Bulldogs back at Mars Stadium

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 17 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:00pm
The Western Bulldogs will host Hawthorn at Mars Stadium. Pictures by Adam Trafford
Mars Stadium will host one AFLW match in September after the league released the fixture for season eight on Monday.

