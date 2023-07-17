Mars Stadium will host one AFLW match in September after the league released the fixture for season eight on Monday.
The Western Bulldogs will go head-to-head with Hawthorn on Sunday, September 10.
It is one game less than 2022, in which the Bulldogs hosted St Kilda and Geelong, with the Dogs to return to a new-look Whitten Oval in round five.
The round two clash will be the Bulldogs first home match of the AFLW season.
It will be a homecoming for Ballarat's Kaitlyn Ashmore, who joined Hawthorn at the end of season six.
The Bulldogs missed out on finals by six points in 2022, finishing with four wins, five losses and a draw.
A total of 1,731 attended the Bulldogs Mars Stadium clash with Geelong, while 1,714 people attended the match-up against St Kilda.
Warrnambool's Reid Oval will again host an AFLW clash, with Essendon and Geelong going head-to-head in round six.
The contest will feature Greater Western Victoria Rebels products Paige Scott (Essendon) and Amy McDonald (Geelong).
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region.
