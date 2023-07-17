The Courier
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Our People

Tributes for Ballarat National Theatre volunteer Yvonne Downing

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yvonne Downing has volunteered for one of Australia's oldest regional theatre companies for more than 50 years. Picture Ballarat National Theatre
Yvonne Downing has volunteered for one of Australia's oldest regional theatre companies for more than 50 years. Picture Ballarat National Theatre

IN ONE of Australia's oldest regional theatre companies, Yvonne Downing was the one who knew all the important details and the stories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.