IN ONE of Australia's oldest regional theatre companies, Yvonne Downing was the one who knew all the important details and the stories.
Not to mention her fruitcake was legendary and known as the key reason many people volunteered for bump-in, the process of setting up the front of house and greenroom for a show.
Yvonne has been fondly remembered most for the good humour in which she would offer her opinion in any Ballarat National Theatre meeting. She died on Thursday, aged 76.
An unsung star in making performances happen, Yvonne was involved with BNT for more than 50 years.
Yvonne is one of only two BNT platinum honourary life members after the committee, then led by Brian McClelland, sought to find an award higher than honourary life member for her hard work and dedication.
BNT treasurer Robyn Ashmore said Yvonne was a beloved volunteer who gave so much of her time to ensure productions and the company would run smoothly.
"When we say Yvonne would prompt a play, that means she was there for every single rehearsal and if it was a big, difficult play, people would be there rehearsing of different nights and this process might take three months," Ms Ashmore said.
"It's a big commitment and I don't think people always understand how much time people like Yvonne put into volunteering."
Yvonne had a disability and was unable to drive but always made sure to attend every BNT board meeting, after joining in 1974, and rehearsals and bump-ins. She was also often a front-of-house volunteer and constant audience member who rarely missed a play.
When anyone was unsure about BNT's almost-90-year history, especially people involved in productions, Yvonne was the person everyone turned to.
"Yvonne would always remind the board there were elderly people involved in theatre who still needed newsletters delivered in the mail...She would make sure everyone was included," Ms Ashmore said. "We still have about 50 people who receive newsletters in the mail.
"...Post is important. Someone might be looking at the newsletter and only go online with the help of family members. The newsletter reminds them. We have a lot of photos going up of past productions."
Ms Ashmore said Yvonne, and all her stories and history, would be greatly missed.
