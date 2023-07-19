The Courier
News

Owners urged to look out for illness after 13 horses die of mystery condition

By Michelle Smith
Updated July 19 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 10:00am
Agriculture Victoria has confirmed it is investigating the death of a horse on a property near Ballarat believed linked to a spate of mystery horse deaths that have occurred over the past two weeks.

