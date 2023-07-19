Agriculture Victoria has confirmed it is investigating the death of a horse on a property near Ballarat believed linked to a spate of mystery horse deaths that have occurred over the past two weeks.
There have now been 13 confirmed horse deaths on five separate properties on the Mornington Peninsula, near Cranbourne, and near Ballarat and Colac, since July 4.
Testing has so far returned negative results for infectious diseases, and it is not yet known what has caused the deaths. One reported similarity between all the deaths is a rapid onset of illness, followed by death within hours to one day.
Agriculture Victoria officials have warned horse owners to be alert to any signs of illness in their horses, and report sudden deaths or onset of illness, no matter where in the state, to help the investigation.
The sooner any samples can be obtained from horses that might be showing a similar pattern of rapid deterioration, the better the possibility of understanding if there is any connection between such incident
Agriculture Victoria is working with local veterinarians to investigate the possible cause of the deaths.
"The investigation is in the early stages. It is not yet known what has caused these deaths and to date common links are not evident," said Victoria's chief veterinary officer Dr Graeme Cooke.
Most of the deaths have occurred on the Mornington Peninsula and south east Melbourne.
Investigators are gathering information and testing to understand the possible causes of illness and death.
"While we do not yet have any clear indication of the cause, early testing for some known diseases in horses has been negative," Dr Cooke said.
"Comprehensive testing for a range of disease, and importantly, non-disease causes, is underway. I thank those owners and veterinarians who have been affected for their assistance in providing information to date."
In many cases the first sign of illness have been lethargy, diarrhoea and high temperature.
Agriculture Victoria has called for all horse owners to monitor their animals and report any sudden deaths or onset of illness in their horses immediately to their local vet, Agriculture Victoria or via the emergency animal disease hotline on 1800 675 888.
