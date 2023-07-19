Harrison Minton-Connell has polled nine votes over the past two weeks in The Courier's player of the year as the gap to Riley Polkinghorne begins to close.
The Sunbury inter-league star followed up his four-vote outing against East Point with a best-on-ground performance against Melton South.
Minton-Connell led all players with a league-high 41 disposals, adding three goals to his name in the 204-point thumping.
He trails Riley Polkinghorne by four votes, with East Point's Jordan Johnston sitting second with 26 votes.
Johnston earned five votes in a clinical performance against Redan, with brother Matt earning four votes in the crucial victory.
The pair combined for 62 touches in a season-defining win against the Lions.
North Ballarat's Jack Riding also made it nine votes over the last fortnight, picking up the full five votes against Ballarat.
Isaac Lovison, who was the sole ruck due to Cam McCallum's absence, tallied four votes while Polkinghorne's 40-disposal outing earned just one vote.
Sebastopol's Connor O'Shea features in the vote-getters for the first time with a best-on-ground performance against the Lakers.
VFL-listed Jay Dahlhaus, who made his debut for Sebastopol on Saturday, took home four votes with a three-goal, 32-possession game.
Melton's Jack Walker tallied five votes for the second time this season.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
