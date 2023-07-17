A reckless unlicensed driver who led police on multiple high speed car chases across Ballarat has been sentenced to six months in prison.
Damien Bambridge, 33, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to numerous driving offences.
According to a police summary, Bambridge was driving an unregistered black Holden Commodore west on Howitt Street, Wendouree on October 21 last year when a white Hyundai merged into the right hand lane in front of him.
Bambridge didn't slow down and collided with the rear of the Hyundai, which caused it to spin off the road and collide with a fence, Bambridge's Holden also careered off the road and hit a wall.
There was significant damage to both vehicles, which required towing, and when police attended the scene, they interviewed Bambridge who admitted to being unlicensed and behind the wheel of an unregistered vehicle.
On January 2, 2023, police witnessed Bambridge perform an illegal U-turn in Sebastopol, before trying to apprehend the accused while he drove through a McDonald's carpark.
In his attempt to escape from the police, Bambridge smashed into another vehicle sitting in the exit, before turning left onto Albert Street, Sebastopol and speeding away from police.
It really boils my blood, everywhere I go I see this, police want [people] to stop and they say 'nah I'm not stopping because I don't want to go into custody.- Magistrate Simon Zebrowski
Police pursued Bambridge with their lights and sirens on, who slowed down to travel through a roundabout, then quickly accelerated to 95km/h in a Skipton Street 60km zone.
The pursuit ended after it became clear Bambridge wasn't going to stop, but the accused was witnessed driving through a series of red lights, and multiple 000 calls were made to report the 33-year-old.
Eventually, Bambridge was observed pulling into an Alfredton driveway, where he and a co-accused were apprehended by police, and found with drugs and a large kitchen knife in the car.
While on bail, Bambridge was caught driving unlicensed on June 22, 2023, and he again tried to evade police.
The reckless driver also faced a minor charge of theft, after he stole spray paint, cables and sockets from a Bunnings on April 2, 2023.
If you can't get the picture, you'll just get used to spending more and more time in custody.- Magistrate Simon Zebrowski
Defence counsel for Bambridge said the accused was "acutely aware" he couldn't continue to put the community at significant risk while driving.
"It is conceded that Mr Bambridge has a big history of driving offences," she said.
But, Bambridge's lawyer argued he was now in a better position than earlier in the year, as he had started a stable relationship since the worst of the offending.
An irate Magistrate Simon Zebrowski chastised Bambridge for his "unimpressive history," and told him the offending had put the entire community at risk.
He lamented Bambridge's past record behind the wheel, which included damaging an emergency services vehicle in 2020.
"It really boils my blood, everywhere I go I see this, police want [people] to stop and they say 'nah I'm not stopping because I don't want to go into custody," he said.
"Everyone's life is at risk because you want to get away ... you have priors for driving in a way that anyone would consider an outrageous manner."
"If you can't get the picture, you'll just get used to spending more and more time in custody."
"When the police put their lights and sirens on, champion, you stop."
Bambridge was sentenced to six months in prison with 26 days already served, fined $2000 and banned from driving for two years.
Magistrate Zebrowski said without a guilty plea he would have faced nine months in prison.
