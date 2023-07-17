A Ballarat man has been denounced by a magistrate for preying on the vulnerabilities of young people after his computer was found with more than 3000 files of child abuse material.
William John Sheldon-Collins, 66, pleaded guilty to having knowingly possessed child abuse material in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 17.
The court heard, after Sheldon-Collins dropped his computer into a shop for repairs, the device was found with 3258 files of child abuse material, and was reported to police on June 18, 2021.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann labeled the files as a "very significant" example of child abuse material and an offence against the entire community.
"This offence is an abuse of every child in our community and the international community, [and] it needs to be dealt with in a very serious and significant manner," he said.
"It is at a very high level of criminality, you have preyed upon the vulnerability of young people for your own satisfaction."
But, he also cited Sheldon-Collins' clean criminal record and struggles with conditions such as autism, post traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety as factors in his favour.
Defence counsel for Sheldon-Collins said there was a "significant quantity and depravity" of material, but argued he should be sentenced with a community corrections order (CCO), because his "very complex" mental health issues diminished his culpability.
Sheldon-Collins was sentenced to a 24-month CCO where he must complete 200 hours of community work and attend mental health assessment and treatment programs.
He was also placed on the sex offenders register.
"If you breach this order, or if you come back with further offending of a similar nature, your prospects of not going to jail are minimal," Magistrate Mark Stratmann said.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
