BALLARAT athletes and coaches say whatever Commonwealth Games-style event happens in 2026, it will never fill the void of competing in front of a home town crowd, which has been taken away.
The state government's decision to axe the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to cost blowouts is a massive "kick in the backside" according to trainers and athletes who were working towards a chance to represent their country in their home town.
Ballarat was set to host the the athletics at the games, which would have meant the likes of the city's top athletes such as high jumpers Yual Reath and Lachlan O'Keefe, triple-jumper Molly Fraser, race walker Alanna Peart and middle distance para athlete Sam Rizzo - who has competed at the world championships this week - would be up for selection.
While that still remains the case, for athletes, the opportunity to compete in front of a home town crowd is one they know they will not get back.
Reath said in hindsight he saw the decision coming. "We all hoped it was going to be happening, but when you think about it, the organisation and things like that were running too slow, so it really isn't much of surprise when you think about it," he said.
"Nobody came out and said, 'right, this is what is happening, this is how we're going to do it'. It's incredibly disappointing for all of us."
Reath will be 26 in 2026. He said while his goal was to compete at the Olympics in Paris next year, he was also building to the Commonwealth Games.
"High jumpers really don't peak until they are in their late 20s, early 30s," he said. "I've still got a while. Lachlan (O'Keefe) has world youth games next year, it would have been his first real chance at senior level, so it's just annoying for everyone."
Athletics coach Paul Cleary said the cancellation had to have some effect. "Basically we lose an opportunity to showcase ourselves on a world stage and you lose that chance to perform at a very high level in front of your home crowd, your friends, family, local community," Cleary said.
"Molly Fraser, our triple jumper, is one who could do anything in three years time. I'm not sure there will even be a Commonwealth Games now."
