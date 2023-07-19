More details have been revealed for the promised tourism package in the aftermath of the Victorian Government stepping away from the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was too early to tell what the the wider impact of the cancelling of the Games would be for regional tourism.
Cr Hudson said one of the concerns for Ballarat for the 2026 games was the capacity to have enough accommodation for visitors.
"One of the concerns with Commonwealth Games is that our 3800-odd beds that we have in Ballarat was probably never going to be enough," he said,
"There was probably likely that lots of people were going to come up on the train and go home on the train."
Cr Hudson said with the investment in Mars Stadium, the city may have more opportunity to host events.
"Our 5000 seater stadium goes to 10,000 it's not only just about AFL football," he said.
"Music events and other things, there is a fund that we can tap into that gives us greater bidding potential to to bid for music events, other events, other things that bring people to Ballarat."
Premier Dan Andrews announced a Regional Tourism package when the games were cancelled.
Details were announced on Wednesday at Bendigo, where Mr Andrews announced $150 million towards the Regional Tourism and Events Fund.
"The fund includes $60 million for Regional Tourism Infrastructure to attract visitors to key destinations and to support tourism businesses like wineries, breweries and distilleries to add much needed accommodation to their offering," he said.
Other funds include $70 million in Visit Victoria, $10 million to grow our food and fibre exports and encourage more Australians to buy Victorian, a $5 million for Regional Tourism Industry Development and $5 million for Regional Multi-Cultural Festivals to support towns across regional Victoria to hold multi-cultural festivals such as Vietnamese New Year Tet, Chinese New Year, Balinese New Year Nyepi.
Cr Hudson said what the council wants is for people to visit Ballarat and stay multiple days rather than using the train for one-off events.
He said he expected businesses and tourism operators to be "disappointed at this opportunity."
"What we've also seen out of COVID is that businesses are fairly adaptable to change," Cr Hudson said.
"Provided we are bidding, and bidding aggressively, for new and emerging events and opportunities that we look to fill up those event nights as much as we can over a greater longer period of time so they are right throughout the year."
Cr Hudson said he had spoken in length with Great Bendigo City mayor about being regional hubs.
"Through the regional tourism fund we hope that we can still advocate, we can still continue to host events and then people will come out into the regions and experience what is best about regional Victoria through a whole range of different experiences," he said.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
