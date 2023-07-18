Central Highlands Water workers will be out in Ballarat's east in coming weeks as part of initial works for the final stage of the Ballarat Sewer Build project.
In a notice mailed to nearby residents, the water body said surveyors, planners and designers would be in the Black Hill and Brown Hill areas collecting data for the third stage of the project, commencing in early 2025.
The $25 million sewer construction project has been rolled out in three stages, with the first completed in 2022.
Stage one of the project saw 960 metres of pipe successfully installed beneath the CBD, from Mair Street South along Peel Street, Eastwood Street and Anderson Street East and West, connecting into the Ballarat South sewer system near White Flat Oval.
Work on the second stage of the project is underway, and will see about 2km of of new sewer pipeline constructed from White Flat Oval along the Yarrowee River to south of Prest Street.
In May, the sewer build crossed the Yarrowee River at Hill Street to eventually stretch north along Humffray Street to past the Brown Hill Hotel, running in parallel to the existing sewer line.
Planning is now underway for the third and final stage of the sewer build project will see piping installed from Peel Street to the Brown Hill Reserve.
The project is Ballarat first major sewerage overhaul in 100 years, with Central Highlands Water stating the project will support Ballarat's waste water needs for the next century.
For more information on the third stage of the sewer project, or to participate in community information sessions, contact sewerproject@chw.net.au.
