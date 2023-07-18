CRESWICK Trails Network construction will not be impacted by the state government's Commonwealth Games axing with Hepburn Shire confirming it was on track for completion by late next year.
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Hood said the shire was disappointed at the shock 2026 Games decision, after Creswick had been awarded mountain biking events, because the region had been "looking forward" to the tourism boost.
Cr Hood made clear council was "fully committed" to see the trails project through.
A spotlight on the shire's trail riding potential has long been evolving with the fast rise in off-road cycling.
Ballarat Cycle Classic, the region's biggest mass participation festival, introduced a gravel grind for the first time last year to tap into a growing appetite for off-road riding in the wake of pandemic lockdowns.
This was expanded into a gravity jam enduro last summer, plunging downhill across six different trails in a quest to post fast times in what was the Classic's only competitive event.
The city is also set to host the AusCycling Cyclo-cross National Championships next month.
A growing interest in the region's potential has also spurred the likes of Creswick Holiday Park to feature cabins perfect for mountain bikers in its major refresh.
Planning and design for the 60-kilometre Creswick Trails Network began in 2019 with a planning permit granted in early 2022.
Australian company Dirt Art, a world leader in mountain bike trail construction, was awarded the contract late last year to build the major network of mountain bike and shared trails.
"Council remains fully committed to completing this project, which will deliver important economic benefits for Creswick and the wider region along with health and well-being outcomes," Cr Hood said in a statement to media. "We invite further investment in this project from the state government as part of the regional support package.
"...As a key destination for tourism and events, we look forward to seeing the detail of opportunities that will help to boost this sector through the regional support package."
Cr Hood said council understood the financial challenges "faced by all levels of government" - Hepburn Shire had been forced to cancel or postpone some of its projects the past three years due to affects from the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and economic conditions.
He said the state government's regional support package in the wake of the Games cancellation should offer "desperately needed benefits" the Hepburn Shire.
