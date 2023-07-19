The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

Ballarat Cricketers Ryan Aikman and Zac Jenkins starring the Tonbridge in England

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
July 19 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Aikman is playing as the international for Tonbridge Cricket Club.
Ryan Aikman is playing as the international for Tonbridge Cricket Club.

TWO of Ballarat's finest cricketers are giving Aussies a good name on cricket pitches of England, despite what's happening in the Ashes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.