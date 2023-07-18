Clarity is what community leaders are calling for in defining the promised legacy in the fall-out from the 2026 Commonwealth Games blow.
Committee for Ballarat chairman George Fong said amid the state government's shock announcement to axe the Games, the silver lining was a commitment to legacy funding, particularly on infrastructure.
Only, Mr Fong said the big question was on timelines, given the Commonwealth Games deadline for March 2026 no longer existed.
"Our role is not much different, we're still going to be lobbying the government to deliver projects that tie in to what we have wanted to achieve anyway," Mr Fong said.
"...We're concerned the remediation of the saleyards be maintained. It's still relevant that if we can't get permanent housing if it's possible to get demountables that these be redeployed to areas where social housing is most needed.
"We don't think the area of transport infrastructure around the Games is settled. This was an anticipated benefit of the Commonwealth Games we want maintained.
"Nothing is set in stone about he railway disability access, which was a non-negotiable for us. There is also still debate about a platform near Mars Stadium that would also service the North Ballarat area.
"We maintained how we needed transport improved if we were going to run the Games and we were going into it with a broken bus system.
"This is all still part of our long-term strategy."
Ballarat Olympians and 1994 Commonwealth Games marathon champion Steve Moneghetti is unavailable for comment this week.
Mr Moneghetti has contested four Commonwealth Games, winning gold on the streets of Victoria in Canada for the 1994 marathon. He was mayor for the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games village in the wake of his athletics retirement and has twice served as Australia's chef de mission in the Games he loves.
Commerce Ballarat chief executive officer Jodie Gillett it was early days but there were still many shocked questions for the city's business community.
Ms Gillett said there had already been a lot of resources spent and time and money invested from individuals and businesses to make the most of the looming opportunity.
"We really don't know for sure what the full impact will be but pleased to hear some of the sporting infrastructure promises will proceed," Ms Gillett said. "And of course housing is a key issue right across regional Victoria so that is an important area we will need to gain clarity on in the coming days."
This echoes similar sentiments from fellow Games hosting cities.
Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said her council would never apologise for its excitement and hope for the Games promoted to the wider Bendigo community.
"Nothing ventured, nothing gained. We were there in every conversation we needed to be, we were throwing our energy and our excitement into it, and getting the general community on board," Cr Metcalf said
Geelong Advertiser has also reported City of Greater Geelong mayor Trent Sullivan said his council was looking for finer details on legacy plans, such as a new proposed Armstrong Creek aquatic facility and Waurn Ponds sports complex.
Meanwhile in Warrnambool, where community leaders put in a competitive bid to host the marathon against Ballarat, Wannon MP Dan Tehan said Premier Daniel Andrews had "just trashed" the state's reputation for being able to host international sporting events.
"Everyone had hope that they would benefit from the Commonwealth Games including south-west Victoria," Mr Tehan said.
"Those hopes have been dashed and now the premier has egg on his face."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.