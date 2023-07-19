The Courier
Fed Uni artist Jay Van Nuys' design for the future on Melbourne tram

MS
By Michelle Smith
July 19 2023 - 2:30pm
Millions of people will see the work of Ballarat artist Jay Kulbardi as their biggest work yet travels the tram tracks through Melbourne every day for the next year.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

