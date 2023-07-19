Millions of people will see the work of Ballarat artist Jay Kulbardi as their biggest work yet travels the tram tracks through Melbourne every day for the next year.
The Federation University student is one of six Indigenous artists chosen to design a tram as part of the RISING Art Trams project, with the resulting brightly coloured artworks on the tracks until June 2024.
Jay, who was one of the university's 2023 Mural Fest winners, drew on the project theme of futurism to devise their design.
They used the symbol of the sun as a brand new day, a future, with a sunset on one side and a big sun in the middle of the other side denoting a sunrise.
"The first side is what I imagine everyone dreams up, their hopes for what the future would be and how to do it, and the other side is an idealised future of what it would actually be like so it's got all these endangered animals - I would hope there would be more of them if we look after conservation.
"It's about our ideas intermingled and the difference between young Indigenous and older Indigenous people and traditions meeting the modern world."
The talented artist is now rethinking their own future, having recently completed a Bachelor of Psychological Science at Mount Helen and pursuing art as a hobby.
"Usually I'm mainly a portrait artist and used to be about traditional art, oil painting, sketches but recently I've delved into the digital art world," they said.
"I've always done art way before I got into the psychology stuff, but I thought it's difficult to make a living out of art ... I didn't really think my art would take off but it has."
They now hope to combine both passions.
The tram artwork was by far the largest artwork they've ever completed and took a change in thinking to perfect.
"It was my first time doing vector artwork that can be scaled up. It's the biggest thing I've ever made. I have done murals before but you have the dimensions and paint by hand but I've never scaled a little design up so big and had to think about it in a giant 3D space."
