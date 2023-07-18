Important accessibility upgrades to Ballarat Train Station will go ahead despite the cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, but advocates are concerned about how long it would take.
Save our Station president Gerald Jenzen said the station was badly in need of repair.
"We would really like to see it happen soon," he said.
For years, groups like Grampians DisAbility Advocacy and Save our Station had been calling for upgrades to the station.
The state government was supposed to make the station Disability Discrimination Act compliant by the end of 2022.
Anyone not able to use the wooden bridge between the platforms were forced to use the Lydiard Street level crossing, which is blocked when trains go past.
This means people using wheelchairs, prams, or other mobility aids would get stuck at the crossing and miss their train.
At the end of the last year, before the state election, the state government announced $49.2 million in funding for lifts and an overpass.
This was to be delivered in time for the Commonwealth Games in 2026.
When announcing the cancellation of the games on Tuesday, the government confirmed "passenger lifts on both platforms and a connecting pedestrian overpass" would still be completed.
While no clear timeline had been set, Wendouree MP Juliana Addision said it was one of her top priorities.
"Making sure the train station is accessible to all people is very, very important to me," she said.
"I'll be continuing to work with the Minister for Transport to make sure that we are moving on with delivering that project."
Mr Jenzen said it was important to consider the heritage of the train station building.
"We really need disabled access, but given the historic nature of the railway station, I would like to see at least some proper reasons given as to why it can't be an underpass," he said.
Ballarat Public Transport Users Association convener Ben Lever said it was a relief to see the works at the station would be proceeding.
"This is a really crucial project for locals as well as visitors ... we want to see it completed as soon as possible," he said.
"The Disability Discrimination Act required all stations to be compliant by the end of 2022, and unfortunately the government has missed that target - so even with the Games cancelled, there's no time to lose in getting Ballarat Station up to scratch."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
