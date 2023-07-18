Melbourne Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Ballarat's Shayne Reese says she feels for athletes who will now miss out on the opportunity to represent their country in their home town.
Reese, a two-time swimming world champion as part of Australia's 4x100 freestyle relay team and a gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne in 2006, says the decision to scrap the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to the trebling of costs was disappointing for everyone involved in the sport and for Ballarat.
"In 2000, I was only just coming into making national finals, but watching Sydney and realising how awesome it was, was the inspiration for me," Reese said.
"Seeing the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne in 2006 then when they put the pool in Rod Laver Arena for the 2007 world championships, it was just unreal.
"Whenever someone asks me what was my favourite competition, I never say an Olympics, I always say 'Melbourne'."
She said while she may not have been known to many in attendance, she knew the entire stadium was behind her.
"In those days, not many people knew me personally, but I knew that all my family and friends were there and you always knew you had the entire crowd behind you and that's impossible to get anywhere else in the world," she said.
"A home games is an opportunity that doesn't come around very often, if at all, so it would be so disappointing for those athletes who were looking forward to it. I'm sure there's plenty around that would have been thinking, 'right this is my goal, this is first team I'm ever going to make, it would be their motivation'."
Reese said it was not just athletes who would miss out, but volunteers and regional sporting fans will not get an opportunity to see some of the best athletes in the world.
"A regional games would have so much more accessible for people in regional areas," she said.
"Anyone living regionally would have tried to get tickets to see it.
"You'd want to see the Kenyans running in Ballarat, where else would someone from a regional area get to see something like that? The volunteers who would have got a chance to rub shoulders with these athletes, is an experience you couldn't get otherwise.
"In athletics, particularly, the Commonwealth Games is the elite minus the Americans, it's always a great chance for Australians to see how they stack up.
"For a community like Ballarat to not be able to witness something like. It's incredibly disappointing, but what can you do? The decision has been made that whatever benefit it was, it wasn't going to be $6 billion worth."
