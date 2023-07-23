The Golden Plains Shire Council is trying to get a clearer picture of its artists, creative workers and cultural events and venues.
The shire is the subject of a survey and mapping exercise to work out its strengths in the arts world - and prioritise for the future.
The survey also included a series of forums at The Well in Smythesdale and the Meredith Community Centre.
A forum will also be held at the Inverleigh Public Hall on Tuesday, August 1, from 6.30pm.
The shire's website said hearing the opinions of the community "might help us identify our strengths, address challenges, and unlock opportunities to enhance the creative and cultural life of our Shire."
"We welcome all interested Golden Plains Shire residents to attend ... to help shape the creative direction and initiatives within Golden Plains Shire," mayor Brett Cunningham said.
"Whether you're a collector, historian, writer, artist, curator or musician - we encourage you to share your thoughts and ideas to help create a vibrant and inclusive artists community that enriches the lives of all residents."
The Meredith and Golden Plains music festivals had traditionally been the biggest arts events in the shire.
In April, Inverleigh sculptor Lucy McEachren helped unveil a monument to Linton-born doctor Vera Scantlebury-Brown.
Residents have until 5pm on Monday, August 7 to have their say.
More information can be found goldenplains.vic.gov.au/consultations
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
