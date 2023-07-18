The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Jacob Spiteri pleads guilty to armed robbery charge in Ballarat County Court

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
July 19 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Ballarat man who attempted a "terrifying" knifepoint robbery during peak-hour in the city centre was trying to take a victim's mobile phone, a court heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.