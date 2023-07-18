A Ballarat man who attempted a "terrifying" knifepoint robbery during peak-hour in the city centre was trying to take a victim's mobile phone, a court heard.
Jacob Spiteri, 26, pleaded guilty to one offence of armed robbery in the Victorian County Court on July 18.
The court heard at just after 5pm on August 12, 2022 the 26-year-old male victim was waiting to be picked up outside a Ballarat Central physio following an appointment.
Spiteri was sitting opposite the physio in the porch of an Eyre Street property with his girlfriend and a friend before he approached the victim while wearing a black face mask.
After a short conversation, Spiteri demanded the victim hand over his mobile phone.
When the victim refused, Spiteri brandished a 15cm steak knife while demanding the phone again, and said "I'll stab ya."
Spiteri then tried to grab the victim's shoulder, who deflected his arm, before running down Eyre Street and crossing onto Windemere Street.
He was then followed by Spiteri who continued to stalk him down the road.
The victim ran for another half-block, then called 000 at about 5:12pm, and provided police with a detailed description of the would-be robber.
The shocked victim, who was feeling sick in the gut following the altercation, then sheltered in his father's car while waiting for police.
Police arrived at about 5:20pm and arrested Spiteri based on the victim's description of his attacker.
When interviewed, Spiteri told police he was sitting outside having a smoke and a drink when his friend got into a dispute with a man across the road, and he tried to de-escalate the situation.
Defence counsel for Spiteri argued there were several reasons why he should be spared a prison sentence for the armed robbery.
The court was told Spiteri had an intellectual disability - with an estimated IQ of 50 - which is the equivalent of about a nine-year-old.
He also has minimal criminal history, and has not reoffended since the incident.
Further, he has strong support from his family, in particular his father and auntie, and his pregnant partner who is soon to give birth.
Defence relied on testimony from a neuropsychologist, who spoke to the severity of Spiteri's condition.
They said he struggled to judge social situations, which meant he was "highly vulnerable" to being manipulated or led astray.
He also had difficulty planning, judging future consequences and weighing up situations, the neuropsychologist said.
Prosecution counsel said the attack was "terrifying" for the victim, but did not advocate for a prison sentence, as they said it would likely increase his risk of offending in the future.
Judge Gavan Meredith said Spiteri's intellectual disability reduced his prospects of going to prison, but underlined the severity of the offence.
"If you're going to engage in this sort of conduct there are serious consequences, you're [probably] going to go to prison," he said.
The matter was adjourned for sentencing.
