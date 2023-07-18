Some housing options are on the cards for Ballarat even without the need for a dedicated athletes' village on the former saleyards site.
The state government has promised sporting facilities like upgrades to Mars Stadium, which were initially flagged to be part of the games, will still be built.
Instead of building athletes' villages, the government will be spending an additional $1 billion on permanent housing.
This will make up part of the state government housing statement expected to be shared later in the year.
It is expected the government will build 1300 homes across the region, "including new permanent homes in Ballarat for locals", according to the state government press release.
This brings the former saleyard site back to square one, with its future use unknown.
Some Ballarat leaders, including City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson and Wendouree MP Juliana Addison, say this gives us time to ensure the saleyard is used to its fullest potential.
Cr Hudson said the greatest concern when it came to delivering the games in Ballarat by 2026 was around the athletes' village and if the site's remediation had been rushed.
"If there is a better opportunity, a better planned outcome for the sale yard site that removes King's caveat, the contamination of soil, extra drainage - we get a better long term outcome for social and affordable housing," he said.
"If you look just further down the road, the state government as part of their massive rebuilds at the moment, are demolishing the Leawarra public housing estate, that clearly shows that model wasn't necessarily the best thing."
Cr Hudson said the site rehabilitation timeline was "ambitious" and he said he was "quite comfortable that what we get is going to be a better outcome."
Ms Addison said she looks forward to the future activation of the site.
"This creates an opportunity for us to really have a deep think as a community about what that fantastic location could be," she said.
Eureka MP Michaela Settle said in a statement she looked forward to delivering homes in regional Victoria.
"I know how important social and affordable housing is to help locals in our community."
Federal Ballarat MP Catherine King said in a statement the federal government would have been "pleased to work with" the state to ensure lasting benefits of the athletes' villages.
READ MORE:
"I am pleased to see guaranteed investments remain in Ballarat."
Liberal MP Joe McCracken said he would like to see something happen to the former saleyard site.
Previously the state government said decontamination costs were supposed to be part of the budgeted $2.6 billion for the games.
"I think at least the site should be decontaminated and levelled off so that people can use it," Mr McCracken said. "Don't just leave it there sitting empty and because it's an asset we could be using."
Mr McCracken said he did not have a firm view on what the site should be used for.
IN THE NEWS:
He said the location, in the middle of an industrial estate with minimal transport connections, should be taken into consideration.
Swinburne University senior research fellow Stephen Glackin said the games would have been a perfect opportunity to show how apartments or townhouse clusters could be put together successfully in the regions.
Ballarat was not in line for apartments at our village, but Bendigo and Geelong were.
"It would have allowed [the state government] to try new things in areas that are really gonna need more homes," Dr Glackin said. "Even to show that there is a capacity for this sort of product."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.