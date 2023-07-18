AS COMMUNITY leaders clamour for answers, Commonwealth Games Legacy Minister Harriet Shing appears set to still face the city's advocacy body this week.
Minister Shing has remained booked as guest speaker in Committee for Ballarat's monthly round table event at Creswick's Goldfields Resort on Thursday night.
Committee for Ballarat chairmanager George Fong said there were some "anxious people" in the hours after the state government cancelled the 2026 Commonwealth Games, of which Ballarat and Creswick were to host sports.
Mr Fong said it was important for the whole region to keep pressure on the government to deliver the legacy infrastructure projects the premier has promised would stay in place.
"...Quite clearly she's still prepared to front the event. It's important to continue the steps in getting this projects and it's up to council and Committee for Ballarat in seeing them through," Mr Fong said. "Prior to this the Commonwealth Games was a trigger and end point. What we don't want now is the end point removed. It's on us to make that end point happen.
"These are different conversations, but the same in a way. We haven't deviated from what we have wanted ...Now we work through the process and make sure we maintain pressure."
Legacy projects touted for Ballarat had been focused on expanding Mars Stadium and a purpose-built athletics warm-up track on the saleyards site; a Miners Rest sporting oval; transport upgrades, particularly the train station; and remediating the old saleyards.
This is not to mention the economic and tourism benefits, including from cultural and arts precincts about the city.
Ballarat had been set to host the Games' track and field program at Mars Stadium, the marathon, boxing at Selkirk Stadium and mountain biking in Creswick.
Work on the 60-kilometre Creswick Trails Network was already in play before the town was awarded the Games event and is on track for completion as planned.
READ MORE:
Clarity is what community leaders have been calling for in defining the promised legacy in the fall-out.
Mr Fong said this was the silver lining.
"...We're concerned the remediation of the saleyards be maintained," Mr Fong said. "It's still relevant that if we can't get permanent housing if it's possible to get demountables that these be redeployed to areas where social housing is most needed.
"We don't think the area of transport infrastructure around the Games is settled. This was an anticipated benefit of the Commonwealth Games we want maintained.
"Nothing is set in stone about the railway disability access, which was a non-negotiable for us. There is also still debate about a platform near Mars Stadium that would also service the North Ballarat area. We maintained how we needed transport improved if we were going to run the Games and we were going into it with a broken bus system.
"This is all still part of our long-term strategy."
Commerce Ballarat chief executive officer Jodie Gillett it was early days but there were still many shocked questions for the city's business community.
Ms Gillett said there had already been a lot of resources spent and time and money invested from individuals and businesses to make the most of opportunities.
"We really don't know for sure what the full impact will be but pleased to hear some of the sporting infrastructure promises will proceed," Ms Gillett said. "And of course housing is a key issue right across regional Victoria so that is an important area we will need to gain clarity on in the coming days."
This echoes similar sentiments from fellow Games hosting cities.
Minister Shing's portfolios also include regional development, water and equality, and she has also been billed to speak on such topics in the Committee for Ballarat event.
Meanwhile, Ballarat Olympians and 1994 Commonwealth Games marathon champion Steve Moneghetti is unavailable for comment this week due to personal commitments.
Mr Moneghetti has contested four Commonwealth Games. He was mayor for the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games village and has twice served as Australia's chef de mission in the Games.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.