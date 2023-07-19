Reigning premier Gordon faces the likelihood of being without injured key defender Gerard Clifford until the CXHFL finals.
It is a case of deja vu for Clifford, who for the second year in a row has strained a hamstring in the second half of the season.
He missed the last three home and away rounds last year and did not return until the preliminary final.
Clifford looks set for a longer stretch out this time around.
He was injured against Rokewood-Corindhap in round 11 on July 8, missing his first game against Springbank on Saturday.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey said it looked like being a similar scenario for Clifford, with it being hard to see home getting back before finals.
This will see him miss games against top side Bungaree and Carngham-Linton when a top four finish will potentially be on the line.
The Eagles are expected to rest veteran midfielder Tye Murphy against Beaufort this week in readiness for these encounters.
Murphy did not play until round eight and has had just five outings, including clashes with premiership contenders Hepburn, Skipton and Springbank.
Toohey said Murphy needed a break from the weekly "bash and crash".
Clayton Winter suffered a knee injury on Saturday, with the Eagles hoping it might not be more than a hyper-extension.
SPRINGBANK wingman Harry Twaits has been suspended for one match.
He agreed to make an early guilty plea after being placed on a striking charge against Gordon on Saturday.
Twaits was reported and yellow carded late in the second quarter.
He will miss the Tigers' clash with Hepburn.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.