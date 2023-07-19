CHFL: Demon star sidelined with quad injury

Arguably Bungaree's most in-form player looks like missing a few weeks in the CHFL.
Ben Dodd has a minor quadricep strain.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said Dodd suffered the injury late in the Demons' win over Newlyn on Saturday.
"He felt a slight tweak."
Waight said fortunately it was not his kicking leg.
"He'll miss at least a couple (of games), but we won't be taking any risks."
Dodd, who is in his second season with Bungaree after moving from East Point, is in the best form he has shown for the Demons after injuries restricted him to six games in 2022.
"He's been our best player over the past month, so the timing isn't great."
The unbeaten Bungaree plays Buninyong this week and then faces Gordon and Hepburn in consecutive rounds.
The Demons are already without key defender Ben Simpson, who is travelling.
In the meantime, Hepburn continues to have injury issues with Brad McKay again battling with hamstring soreness.
He has been missing games on and off since round six and did not play at the weekend.
BALLAN'S home game against Learmonth on Saturday will be played at Learmonth.
The CHFL has confirmed the transfer with Ballan Recreation Reserve still not available.
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP will play its second home game of the season at Rokewood on Saturday.
The Grasshoppers are returning owing to the newly resurfaced netball courts being available.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.