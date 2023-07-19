Kassidy Jewell will be mixing it with country music royalty at next year's Independent Country Music Australia awards in Tamworth.
The Damascus College year 10 student has been named as a finalist in the most popular new Australian independent female artist category of the awards - a pathway that has been a stepping stone toward an international career for many chart-topping country artists.
Kassidy has been singing since she could talk, and her dream is to become a world renowned country music star.
"This nomination will hopefully give some momentum to my singing career and assist me in achieving my goal of becoming a professional recording artist," Kassidy said.
"Every opportunity I get pushes me more and more to get to that dream so it's pretty awesome."
Kassidy said she was "gobsmacked" when she received the call from the ICMA board to let her know she was a finalist.
"This will be my first recognition as a performer," she said. "I hope it will give me my first award winning hit."
She will also perform at the Tamworth Country Music Festival and has been asked to perform at some NSW festivals in October this year.
It has been a rapid rise for the teen singer who last year made a spur-of-the-moment decision to enter the Aussie Bush Idol competition at Corryong's Man from Snowy River Festival, which she won.
She is also performing any chance she gets - partly to help overcome the nerves she still feels in front of an audience.
"There's a few places around Ballarat, and a few little places where people go and perform country songs," she said. She also performs monthly at a local bowls club.
"I hate crowds. I get nervous and shaky when I start singing in front of a big crowd," she said.
"I'm much more comfortable with smaller crowds but I know as I perform now I will become better in the future."
Kassidy has recently returned to Ballarat after three months in Tamworth working on her music while living with her producers and their family.
"I've developed a really good friendship with my producer and their kids. It felt like I was at home. I'd go to the studio a few days a week, and they've got a studio at home too. And I've been working on videos to promote myself and hopefully win the award."
To vote for Kassidy visit www.indiecountrymusicaustralia.com
