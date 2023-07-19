The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Celebration recognises Jim Crow Creek renaming to Larni Barramal Yaluk

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
July 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 50 people have celebrated the renaming of Jim Crow Creek to Larni Barramal Yaluk at Franklinford's picturesque creekbank.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.