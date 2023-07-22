The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

From Ballarat to Marrickville: Neil Para prepares for his journey

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil Para outside of Catherine King's office. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Neil Para outside of Catherine King's office. Picture by Lachlan Bence

On the morning of August 1, Tamil refugee Neil Para will begin walking from the centre of Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.