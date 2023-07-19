The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Roads

Car flips on dangerous Greendale-Trentham Road bend

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 19 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency volunteers have found themselves struggling to walk and stay stable on icy roads as they helped at a rollover east of Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.