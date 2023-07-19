Emergency volunteers have found themselves struggling to walk and stay stable on icy roads as they helped at a rollover east of Ballarat.
The four-wheel-drive ute flipped on the Greendale-Trentham Road at Barrys Reef before 7am on Wednesday - and while no one was injured, Blackwood firefighters were called to help direct traffic away from the site on a blind corner.
"The car was on its roof when we turned up," Blackwood CFA captain Ross Hall said.
"It was so icy we were skidding on the road.
"There was a lot of black ice and it was difficult to walk in boots - let alone drive."
He said it was the brigade's first black ice accident of the year - and possibly the first in the region.
"We had a bit of rain in Blackwood yesterday and I think the roads were still wet," Mr Hall said.
"Then we had all that frost this morning.
"Trentham was a lot drier compared to Blackwood, which was kind of unusual."
Firefighters stayed at the scene until the ute was pulled upright and towed.
"Please slow down in these conditions - especially if there are animals around and you have to swerve," he said.
"It can be incredibly dangerous."
Trentham failed to dip below zero overnight - but a low of 0.8 degrees was recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology at 7.50am.
At the same time, Ballan recorded 0.4 degrees and 1 millimetres of rain for the previous 24 hours.
Black ice warning lights were activated in the Western Freeway at Gordon, advising drivers to slow from 110kmh to 40 kmh.
There are no black ice warning lights on the Greendale-Trentham Road.
Ballarat airport dropped to minus 2.9 at 7.30am.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
