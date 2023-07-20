BACCHUS Marsh will join the Ballarat Cricket Association in season 2023-24, running six sides, including a first XI team.
The Bulls inclusion into the BCA will mean the top grade will increase from nine to 10 clubs, meaning a bye will not be required in next season's competition.
The BCA has given its approval for Bacchus Marsh to join the competition, with the club moving away from the Gisborne and District Cricket Association.
Bacchus Marsh cricket club president David Kraljik said in a statement the club was thrilled to be included in the BCA.
"We believe that competing in the BCA will provide fantastic opportunity to attract and retain quality players, improving the standard of cricket through all grades and age groups across our club," he said.
"We are also looking forward to showcasing a new facility at the Bacchus Marsh Racecourse Recreation Reserve when completed which includes three grounds (one turf wicket), new training nets and pavilion.
"The BMRRR and Maddingley Park will provide top class facilities for the Bacchus Marsh Cricket Club to train and play cricket.
"The high standard of cricket in the BCA and great facilities allow the Bacchus Marsh Cricket Club the best opportunity to strengthen and grow the game of cricket within our community.
"We are currently looking to enter six senior men's teams together with under-17 and under-15 teams in the junior open fixture with other teams including our girls only and women's teams to be considered in due course."
Last season the BCA Division 1 was reduced to nine teams after North Ballarat withdrew from the senior grade. Buninyong was last new club to join firsts in 2018-19 filling a spot left by Coronet city which left after 15-16 season.
BCA president Dave Nichols said he was thrilled Bacchus Marsh had chosen to join the association.
"Overall, we recognise Bacchus Marsh has a really strong culture, they've got multiple sides across male and female cricket, which we are keen to develop further," he said. "Across the board it will bolster our competition.
"It's a pretty strict process to be accepted, they needed to develop a relationships and we spent a good couple of months working with them. From there the next step of the process is to have other member clubs nominate which went well.
