Bacchus Marsh join the Ballarat Cricket Association for season 2023-24

July 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Bacchus Marsh to join up with Ballarat Cricket Association in season 2023-24
Bacchus Marsh to join up with Ballarat Cricket Association in season 2023-24

BACCHUS Marsh will join the Ballarat Cricket Association in season 2023-24, running six sides, including a first XI team.

