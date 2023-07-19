The Courier
Delacombe man up to his neck in water after crashing car into Carngham creek

Adam Spencer
Gabrielle Hodson
By Adam Spencer, and Gabrielle Hodson
July 19 2023
Police say an 81-year-old man is lucky to be alive after an accident that saw him leave the Beaufort-Carngham Road and plummet into a creek on Wednesday afternoon.

