Brown Hill Lions Club has announced its first female president.
Marg Crilly succeeded Geoff Hughes last week to become the first woman in the club's 39 year history to take on the role.
Mrs Crilly, a retired teacher, moved to Ballarat from Swan Hill two years ago and transferred from the Swan Hill Lions to the Brown Hill group when she arrived.
She has been a member of Lions groups across Victoria for 14 years.
Club secretary Barry Davis hoped the club would grow under Mrs Crilly, especially in female and youth representation.
"We want to change the culture," Mr Davis said.
Previously, Lions International had a women's branch known as the Lionesses, but the program dissolved in 2021 with hopes of bringing them under one banner.
The Brown Hill group has three female members including Mrs Crilly.
"(Their) involvement has brought new ideas to our club," Mr Davis said.
The Leos exist as a youth branch of the organisation, but Mrs Crilly believed clubs failed in bridging the gap between the youth groups and the Lions hoping to bring younger people into the Brown Hill group.
IN OTHER NEWS
A goal of Mrs Crilly's was for the club to be more involved in the Brown Hill community, reaching out to residents and other groups in the area to find areas of importance.
All fundraising efforts by the lions are for use on serving community projects.
"From the community, back into the community" was the model, Mr Davis said.
All funds raised by the group is for use in the community, with membership dues covering all admin costs at Lions clubs.
Recent projects the Brown Hill Lions Club had been involved in include hosting a skin cancer screening van, replanting trees along the Avenue of Honor as well as raising funds for various community groups that could not hold their own fundraisers.
"We give, we serve" is the Lions way Mrs Crilly said.
She hoped the club would do just that while she was at the helm for the next year.
