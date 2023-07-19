Tasty pastry is making a come-back in Ballarat this winter, with the return of Ballarat's Best Pie trail.
Limited edition pies, both sweet and savory, will be available across local cafes, restaurants and bakeries during August.
The line-up includes; a barbacora and cheese pie at Hop Temple, a beef and beer pie and Aunty Jacks, a beef brisket and mushroom melt pie at Mitchell Harris Wines, a chicken truffle pie at Black Cat Truffles, and much more.
Visitors are encouraged to use the hashtags #ballaratsbestpie and #visitballarat when purchasing a pie from a participating venue, to go into the draw to win a weekend away in Ballarat worth over $1000.
All of the pies will be entered into a competition, judged by award-winning food writer Richard Cornish, former MasterChef contestant Tim Bone, and other pie connoisseurs.
The winner will be revealed at an awards ceremony hosted by culinary journalist Sofia Levin on August 5, at Hop Temple.
"Pies can be so versatile with endless filling options and I can't wait to taste the best of what our amazing cafes and restaurants have to offer," Mr Bone said.
"From Flying Chillies and Black Cat Truffles to Sovereign Hill, Beechworth Bakery and many more, be sure to get out there and try as many pies as you can this winter."
Visitors to Ballarat can follow a pie trail around the city, taking them to each participating venue.
