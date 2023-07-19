A Melbourne man has pleaded guilty to violently assaulting his ex-partner, who was left with bruising and lacerations to her face, while holidaying in a Ballarat Motor Inn.
The 33-year-old man, who The Courier has decided not to name to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced from custody in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 19.
According to a police summary, the victim and his partner had recently split up, but they decided to go on a mini-holiday together as the accused was about to relocate to China.
On July 17, 2023, the pair arrived at a Ballarat motor inn and went out to dinner together, they returned to the motel at about 9pm with a 700ml bottle of whisky which the accused proceeded to finish.
The former couple then discussed their recent separation before going to sleep.
In the early hours of the morning, the man woke the victim as he wanted to continue the discussion about their relationship, but the victim refused as she didn't want to speak to him while he was drunk and aggressive.
The victim told her ex-partner she wanted to leave, but he stood in front of the door to block her exit.
When she tried to escape, the accused held her down on the bed and hit her multiple times on the face leaving bruising and lacerations.
After the accused calmed down the victim was able to leave the room, but when she attempted to return later in the night she was locked out.
The victim went to the reception for help, where motor inn staff contacted the police after observing her injuries.
Defence counsel for the accused said the assault was out of character as he had no prior criminal history.
They also said the accused didn't have a drinking problem, and had only drunken excessively as he was upset following the fight with his ex-partner.
Magistrate Daniel Muling said the accused's actions could never be accepted in the community.
"It's very concerning and troubling when someone cannot contain their anger and rage and seek to react in the way in which you did," he said.
"Men do not own women, I hope this has been a lesson this will never be tolerated in this country."
While sentencing, Magistrate Muling said he took into account the accused's guilty plea, his lack of prior convictions, that he had spent a night in custody and that there was a letter of support from the victim.
On the charge of reckless assault causing injury, the man was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order, where he was ordered undertake 80 hours of unpaid community work and attend alcohol and anger treatment programs.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
