Man pleads guilty to Ballarat motor in assault in Magistrates' Court

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 19 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:30pm
A Melbourne man has pleaded guilty to violently assaulting his ex-partner, who was left with bruising and lacerations to her face, while holidaying in a Ballarat Motor Inn.

