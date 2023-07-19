Police, Powercor personnel and firefighters have spent much of Wednesday afternoon at a fire in Ballarat's north.
The garage blaze was first reported in Simpson Street, Black Hill at 1.17pm.
Firefighters confirmed the fire was not related to an earlier call-out at the abandoned Win TV studios over the road.
The later fire was mainly confined to a garage, with smoke entering areas of the large house.
Ballarat City firefighters were seen walking out with breathing apparatus.
Fire Rescue Victoria later said the flames began in a rubbish bin stored under the house.
No one was home at the time and the situation was brought under control at 1.25pm.
Police and detectives in marked and unmarked cars later arrived and were seen taking photos of the scene..
Powercor staff also turned up to disconnect electricity to the brick home.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
