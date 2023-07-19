The Courier
Olympian Cathy Freeman to headline giving lunch in Ballarat

July 20 2023 - 5:30am
OLYMPIC hero Cathy Freeman is set to make her way to Ballarat later this year to offer a different kind of inspiration: philanthropy.

