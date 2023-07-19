You might have heard about it - one of cinema's newest great rivalries, a tale of absolute contrasts.
The neon capitalist satire Barbie, from award-winning director Greta Gerwig, is coming out on the same day as Oppenheimer, a bleak but thrilling look at the inventor of the atomic bomb from Christopher Nolan.
Both are coming to Lydiard Street's venerable Regent Cinemas this week, and you'd better believe there are some serious cinephiles planning to catch both on the same day for the ultimate double-feature.
It's part of a huge season of films that will be hitting the screen, and indeed a massive winter for Lydiard Street.
As well as the blockbusters on offer at the Regent - and there are quite a few on the way, including The Dry 2 starring Eric Bana out in the Wimmera, and a special screening of new Aussie comedy Slant featuring an in-person Q&A with star Sigrid Thornton on July 29 - there are plenty of things to see and do that'll get you out of the house and keep you warm.
The superb Ballarat International Foto Biennale will take over Lydiard Street from August 25, with sightseers encouraged to check out the exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Ballarat, and dozens of smaller shows at venues across town.
Perhaps the biggest talking point will be the nine-metre-tall monkey statue that will cling to the side of a building, though the Regent's own Business in the Front, Party in the Back! gallery of photos celebrating the humble yet spectacular mullet will be worth catching too.
There are plenty of food options along the street as well, from the now year-old Peasant, offering a unique dining experience with local food in a historic building, to arguably one of Ballarat's best burgers across the road from the cinema.
IN THE NEWS
Conveniently, Grillers Mark has a deal with the Regent, so if you're hungry from checking out all the amazing photos and artwork but still feel like catching a flick, you can carry your burger right into the cinema.
The Regent's Stephen Anderson said it was good to see plenty of initiatives to get Ballarat's CBD back to its usual hum after the doldrums of COVID.
"Melbourne has completely and utterly reactivated their CBD, we're dragging the chain a bit," he said.
For the Regent, there's a full slate of films on the way, he added, with the cinema industry bouncing back stronger than ever.
And it certainly doesn't hurt that two of modern cinema's biggest talents have excellent-looking films coming out at the same time - see you at the candy bar.
As a special treat for The Courier's subscribers, we're giving away 10 double passes for a Showcase Premium screening of Oppenheimer at Regent Cinemas on Wednesday, August 2 at 6pm.
To enter, keep an eye on your inbox for an email on Friday inviting you to enter.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.