As well as the blockbusters on offer at the Regent - and there are quite a few on the way, including The Dry 2 starring Eric Bana out in the Wimmera, and a special screening of new Aussie comedy Slant featuring an in-person Q&A with star Sigrid Thornton on July 29 - there are plenty of things to see and do that'll get you out of the house and keep you warm.