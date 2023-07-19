The Courier
Fallen trees cause road chaos near Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 20 2023 - 8:20am, first published 8:04am
The main road between Daylesford and Melbourne has been blocked after a large tree fell over both lanes at Leonards Hill.

