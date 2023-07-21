UPDATE, FRIDAY: Highway patrol officers are conducting an operation in the greater Daylesford area after at least two accidents in two days on either side of the Wombat State Forest.
On Wednesday, July 19, a four-wheel-drive rolled in black ice at Barrys Reef, north of Blackwood, blocking a blind corner on the Greendale Trentham Road.
On Thursday, July 20, - again shortly before dawn - four vehicles crashed into a large fallen gumtree outside the Leonards Hill fire station - the highest point of the Ballan-Daylesford Road.
A white dual-cab ute ended up on top of the toppled tree, while a blue hatchback ended up buried in branches underneath.
Police had to direct traffic around the scene for at least three hours while the Department of Transport dealt with the large tree.
The incidents have led to Operation Frosty, which saw a large number of vehicles checked across the area on Friday.
PREVIOUSLY:
The main road between Daylesford and Melbourne has been blocked after a large tree fell over both lanes at Leonards Hill.
At least four vehicles crunched into the Ballan-Daylesford Road mess just before 7.10am - with early reports that at least one person was trapped in their car.
They were out of the vehicle before emergency services arrived.
The crash - close to the Leonards Hill fire station and Hepburn Wind Farm - was attended by police, paramedics and the CFA - while the Daylesford State Emergency Service unit dealt with the large tree.
Ambulance Victoria said four people were being assessed - and at this stage appeared to be in stable conditions.
It was one of three jobs between 12am and 7am for the Daylesford unit.
Ballarat volunteers also had another three jobs over the same seven hours.
Fallen trees were earlier reported on the Midland Highway at Scotchmans Lead.
The SES said all up, the Grampians dealt with 90 per cent of the state's requests for assistance.
Bureau of Meteorology equipment at Ballarat airport recorded gusts of 63kmh at 6am on Thursday.
At Ballan it peaked at 48kmh at 3.20am - and at Trentham it peaked at 41kmh at 7am.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
