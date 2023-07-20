The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Roads

Sebastopol man hospitalised after crash between mobility scooter and car

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 20 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man in a mobility scooter has been hospitalised after a collision with a car in Sebastopol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.