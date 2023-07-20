A man in a mobility scooter has been hospitalised after a collision with a car in Sebastopol.
Police said the 63-year-old Sebastopol man was injured in Gray Street just before 8.10am on Thursday.
Ambulance Victoria said the man suffered upper body injuries and had been taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Ballarat police said the man driving the car stopped at the scene.
Officers said anyone who witnessed the collision, had dashcam, CCTV footage or information about the incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
It follows a busy morning for emergency services.
In Wendouree, firefighters were called to an electrical fire in a Harold Street shopping strip around 9.45am. It was under control within 15 minutes.
At Leonards Hill, Ballan-Daylesford Road was closed in both directions for at least three hours, after four vehicles slammed into a fallen tree.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
