With the earliest bush wildflowers - sundews, greenhoods, wattles - appearing, it might seem that we are racing into spring, but we still have a month or more of official winter to go.
Some of our earliest birds, blackbirds and grey shrike-thrushes, for example have recently started singing too.
Our traditional division of the year into the seasons of the northern hemisphere has often been questioned.
As far as natural features are concerned, we seem to be at a seasonal turning point now, a month after the shortest day, with the earliest of the spring wildflowers appearing, grass and weeds growing rapidly, and a few of the earliest birds singing and nesting.
This is happening as the fungi season is finishing.
A look at a few alternative calendars, mostly Aboriginal-based, show some variation in designated seasons with a Melbourne based calendar surprisingly including April to August as one season.
The Ballarat district shows too much variation in that five month period for just one season to be acceptable.
A northern Melbourne based calendar has winter ending on July 14, and early spring from July 15 until August 25.
This matches to some degree with the changes we are noticing here now. A Grampians calendar is rather similar, with "pre-spring" from late July until the end of August.
A Wombat Forest calendar categorises June until mid August as winter, making no mention of any change in July to accommodate the current noticeable features mentioned above.
Most of the alternative calendars for southern Australia contain six seasons, instead of the traditional four.
Whatever the named season, we welcome any and all wildflowers appearing in July and August, as well as any bird that might start its spring song.
Sometimes, however, cold weather nesting and hatching seem too early, from a human perspective, before at least mid August.
After remaining at Lake Wendouree for nearly 18 months, a large flock of 100 or more little corellas moved on last month.
Little corellas are relatively recent additions to the Lake Wendouree birdlist.
They were becoming regular summer-only visitors, but in early 2022 they arrived as usual in summer and remained right through until last month.
Last year was the first time the noisy, active and entertaining birds stayed through the winter. This year they have departed.
Judging from the last few years, they can be expected to return in summer and remain until at least autumn.
Despite their frequent investigations of holes in lakeside trees, they did not seem to nest last spring at Lake Wendouree. Their whereabouts now is not known.
I found this interesting "Fried Egg" looking fungus, four centimetres in diametre at Staffordshire Reef Cemetery. J.Z., Mt Clear.
This is the aptly named egg yolk fungus.
It commences as a globular yellow shape, then expands into the shape and colour photographed. Its stem is pale yellow.
A short lived introduction from Europe, it grows mostly in grassy paddocks and similar open places, especially where decomposed manure occurs.
It is found mostly on farms and in gardens rather than in native vegetation.
The egg yolk yellow globular or semi globular shape readily identifies it when young, and then the yellow centred white cap helps to identify older specimens.
The yellow colour fades with age, and the cap is slimy when damp. Its resemblance firstly to an egg yolk, and later to a small fried egg, is remarkable.
The egg yolk fungus can appear any time after rain.
