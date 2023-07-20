Ballarat police have released an image of a teenager who has been missing for almost three weeks.
Sixteen-year-old Jackson was last seen leaving an address on Belltower Avenue, Alfredton about 4pm on July 1, 2023.
Police and his family are concerned for his welfare due to his age.
Jackson is described as Caucasian with a medium build, blonde straight hair, and a beard.
He is around 170 centimetres tall.
Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat Police Station on (03) 5336 6000.
A confidential report can also be made by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au
