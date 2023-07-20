A landmark of Beaufort's main strip has hit the market.
The Big Garage Sale warehouse building, on 31 Neill Street, has been put up for sale following the retirement of the business' former owner, Jim Allen.
Mr Allen said the building was constructed in the 1920s, and was used as a garage, but was unsure about its early history.
He came into the property 30 years ago, purchasing it from its former owner in Ararat. The site had sat mainly empty throughout 70s and 80s.
"When I found it, it was a bit of a mess. I cleaned it up. It has been a good business," Mr Allen said.
The property was the site of an antiques, bric-a-brac, tool and furniture retailer.
In October 2022, Mr Allen announced plans to retire from the business after his decades at the helm.
The site offers 983 square-metres of commercial land, and 19.7 metres of highway frontage.
On the property sits a 295 square-metre warehouse, with its iconic facade, featuring original signwriting.
Colliers executive Lauchlan Waddell said the character of the site presented a "good opportunity" to potential owners.
"It is a pretty cool space. It could continue to be used for the garage sale type offering, it could make a pretty groovy micro-brewery," Mr Waddell said.
"It has a lot of character to it and I think it will appeal to a range of different occupiers.
"It is a very well-known landmark, and there is a good opportunity for someone to take it to the next chapter of its life."
Mr Allen said there was "a lot someone could do" with the warehouse space, and hoped it ended up in good hands.
"Maybe continuing as it is, or going for more of a Mill Market type situation with stalls if you wanted. Maybe a museum," Mr Allen said.
"It is a prominent building and it is on the highway. It is something unusual so I imagine it will take some time and the right person."
Freehold for the property is being sold by Colliers Ballarat.
