A Ballarat boutique op shop has been renamed and rebranded.
Formally known as Friends of Hospice Op Shop, the Sturt Street shop has been renamed Ballarat Hospice Care Op Shop.
The name change and rebranding updates the shop and makes it clear it is part of and supports Ballarat Hospice Care.
Ballarat Hospice Care chief executive officer Andrew Howard said it was time to update the shop look and feel.
"It was also an opportunity to make clear to our customers that when they shop at or donate to the Ballarat Hospice Care Op Shop, they are supporting the delivery of home based specialist palliative care in our community," Mr Howard said.
"Of course, shoppers will enjoy the same boutique shopping experience they have come to know and love and they will continue to be welcomed by our dedicated op shop volunteers."
Mr Howard acknowledged the former shop's name.
"The Friends of Hospice Op Shop name came about at the time the op shop was established in 2014 with input by The Friends of Hospice events group," he said.
"That group was instrumental in running a variety of events that supported and promoted the work of Ballarat Hospice Care for many years, however the group disbanded soon after the establishment of the op shop."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the op shop closed temporarily in 2020 and reopened in August 2021. It underwent renovations while it was closed.
IN OTHER NEWS
More than 30 volunteers donate their time and passion toward the functioning of the op shop.
The volunteers have received new aprons in line with the refreshed shop branding.
Ballarat Hospice Care Op Shop is located at 723 Sturt Street, Ballarat, and is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 4pm.
Ballarat Hospice Care will hold a volunteer information session on Thursday, August 10 at 10am. For more information, call 5333 1118.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.