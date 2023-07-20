The Courier
Ballarat Swap Meet 2024 site search continues before transfer to another organisation

By Erin Williams
July 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Ballarat Swap Meet organisers have been unable to find a suitable site for the 2024 event, with the only option to transfer it to another organisation outside Ballarat.

