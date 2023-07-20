Ballarat Swap Meet organisers have been unable to find a suitable site for the 2024 event, with the only option to transfer it to another organisation outside Ballarat.
The Ballarat Swap Meet committee has been working with the City of Ballarat to search for a site within the Ballarat municipality for almost two years.
Committee chairperson Lindsay Florence said committee members had explored 29 possible venues in and around Ballarat, including public and private land options, for the February 2024 event.
He said all possible sites had been found unsuitable for reasons including, not big enough to accommodate 2700 sites with associated car parking, only available for one year, in need of capital works and lacking water availability.
Mr Florence said the committee was now exploring the possibility of transferring the assets of the current Swap Meet entity to another organisation with similar objectives and rules.
He said the committee had the view of that organisation running the event in another location outside Ballarat in 2024.
"We acknowledge the 34 years of support that our site holders, suppliers and patrons have provided to such an iconic event for Ballarat and now to see it either move to another location in Victoria or, worse still, abandon it weighs very heavily on us all," Mr Florence said in a statement.
The swap meet - the southern hemisphere's largest swap meet - has injected $2 million into the Ballarat economy every year since it started 34 years ago.
Ballarat's rotary clubs combine to run the event, with all funds raised directed to community organisations and charities. It brings much needed support to community groups which provide volunteer support.
It can no longer be held on Airport Road, Mitchell Park, because the land is earmarked for the next stage of the Ballarat West Employment Zone development.
Mr Florence said the committee secured a site for the 2023 Swap Meet in Blind Creek Road, Cardigan.
Preliminary work started on preparing the site, but as it is on low lying land, unseasonal heavy rain in October and November would have made it unusable.
The site was part of the land currently set aside for the Ballarat West Employment Zone redevelopment and only made available for one year.
Mr Florence said the committee was continuing to look for a suitable venue and "endeavors to keep the biggest Swap Meet in the southern hemisphere alive for all of you".
He said the City of Ballarat had called for expressions of interest on Wednesday.
The Courier has contacted the City of Ballarat for a response.
