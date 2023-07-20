Cape Clear's beloved pub may be opening for business again soon after being put on the market.
Cape Clear, a small town 30 minutes from the Ballarat CBD, was founded by Irish settlers during the gold rush and known for its ornamental landlocked lighthouse.
This could all be about to change as The Cape Clear Hotel, at 1470 Scarsdale-Pitfield Road, was listed for sale last week.
The pub, built in 1863, was last sold in May 2022 and still holds a valid liquor licence.
The hotel was originally closed in 2017 and has been through various owners over the years, and at times operating as a coffee shop rather than a pub.
The pub has received extensive refurbishment since its closure from the current owners and other past occupants of the building.
The hotel is great condition with little of the wear and tear one would find in pubs like these, according to real estate agent Nathan Castleman.
After a year of occupying the venue residentially, the "current owners are looking for their next adventure," Mr Castleman said.
Brendan Elliot from Ballarat Real Estate has spoken to Cape Clear residents at open inspections he held.
He thinks that "locals would love to have a pub again" as it was previously their local watering hole.
The venue also has potential to become a get-away destination having a six bedroom accommodation wing as well as the residential rooms that were apart of refurbishments.
"There has been interest in acquiring (the pub)," Mr Castleman said.
For now the future of the pub is uncertain but hopefully the Cape Clear residents won't have to trek into Ballarat for a pub feed and a pint for much longer.
